Dundalk firm Horseware Ireland announce new CEO

Horseware Ireland, the global and market leading producer of branded equestrian and pet products including rugs, clothing, therapies and accessories has today announced the appointment of Mark Saunders as its new CEO. He will take over from existing CEO and company founder Tom MacGuinness, who will become Executive Chairman of the company.

Horseware Ireland employs over 700 people globally, with annual revenues in excess of €40m and facilities that are wholly and directly owned and managed by the company in Ireland, the USA, China and Cambodia.

Mr. Saunders will be tasked with driving the continued growth and reputation of the highly successful Irish company founded in 1985 by entrepreneur Tom MacGuinness and his wife Carol.

On Mr. Saunders’ appointment (1st January 2020), Mr. MacGuinness will move from the role of CEO and will take on the new responsibility of Executive Chairman of the Horseware Ireland Group.

Mark Saunders joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer in 2017 from Bewley’s where he was Group Brand Director and prior to that he held senior management and leadership roles in Dairy Crest plc, IAWS Group plc and Superquinn. In his current role with Horseware Ireland, Saunders has been instrumental in delivering strategic programmes which have enhanced commercial and operational efficiencies including revenue growth in key markets.

Announcing the appointment, Tom MacGuinness said: “Mark’s extensive experience and skills will be invaluable to our Group as we continue our future growth and development. The time is right for additional new energy to bring our company forward as we serve growing demand from our deeply valued consumers and customers throughout the world. It will also allow us to pursue and achieve our ambitious plans for the future. I will continue to remain closely involved in our business and actively engaged with the wider equestrian community worldwide.”

Incoming CEO, Mark Saunders said: “Horseware Ireland is a fantastic company with an unrivalled reputation for design, innovation, craftsmanship and quality that is recognised the world over. Tom’s founding vision, values and leadership have underpinned the company’s impressive growth and success for some 35 years. His passion and drive to continuously make life better for horse and rider is the bedrock for the company’s ongoing success. I am honoured to take on this role and I look forward to continuing our strong progress working closely with Tom, the management team and the entire staff of Horseware Ireland globally.”

Saunders holds a Master’s Degree in Business Studies from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School and a Business Studies Degree from TU Dublin.