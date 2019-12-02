Deaths in Dundalk - Monday December 2 2019

The death has occurred of Elizabeth McAlinden (née Jordan) of Brannock Close, Glenhill, Newry, Co. Down and formerly of Omeath, Co Louth

Peacefully, at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceassed by her beloved husband Thomas. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin and Danny, daughters-in-law Pauline and Mary, grandchildren Mark, Catherine, Adrian and Damien, nephew Fr. John McAlinden and all her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence, 19 Brannock Close, Glenhill, Newry, Co. Down BT358DF, from 5.00pm Monday evening.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Peter Mulligan of New Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Ursula and dear father of Lorraine, Rachel, Clodagh, Peter, Jamie and the late Siobhán.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Wally, Seámus and Ian, daughter-in-law Marie, Jamie's partner Carla, grandchildren, great grandson, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Sunday and from 12 noon on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Home.

House private on Tuesday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bernadette Toal (née King) of 115 Carrive Road, Forkhill, Co. Armagh and formerly of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk and Portobello, Dublin

Peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital. 1st December 2019. Bernie much loved wife of Frank, devoted mother of Francis and Kathy, loving grandmother of Conor and Cate and sister of May, Lily, Pat and the late Sean and Dermot.

Bernie will be sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Carrie, Kathy’s partner Iain, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Bernie will be reposing at her home from 4pm until 8pm on Monday and from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Forkhill, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Mullaghbawn.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Paddy Carron of Racecourse Road, Dundalk, Louth



On Saturday November 30, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Josephine, brother Tommy. Paddy, beloved husband of Myra (née Greene) and dear dad of Arthur and Lesley.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, sister Madeleine her husband Brendan Kelly and their daughters Caoimhe and Saoirse, uncle Joseph Marks, aunt Mena Mc Fadden, nephews, nieces, cousins extended family relatives and wonderful friends.

Reposing at his residence, Racecourse Road (eircode A91RKK3), from Monday morning 11am to 9pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House private on Tuesday morning, by request.

May he rest in peace