Major traffic delays on N2 in Louth this evening

A stretch of the N2 between Ardee and Carrickmacross is experiencing heavy traffic delays this evening due to ongoing roadworks.

AA Roadwatch have also updated their Twitter account: "It’s very slow on the N2 approaching works between Carrickmacross and Ardee."

Motorists have taken to social media to voice their frustration:

"5pm N2 north of Ardee traffic backed to Dooleys from roadworks at start of Carrick bypass."

"Collon side of ardee just as bad"