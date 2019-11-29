Roads
Major traffic delays on N2 in Louth this evening
Transport
A stretch of the N2 between Ardee and Carrickmacross is experiencing heavy traffic delays this evening due to ongoing roadworks.
AA Roadwatch have also updated their Twitter account: "It’s very slow on the N2 approaching works between Carrickmacross and Ardee."
Motorists have taken to social media to voice their frustration:
"5pm N2 north of Ardee traffic backed to Dooleys from roadworks at start of Carrick bypass."
"Collon side of ardee just as bad"
