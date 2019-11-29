Outdoor recreation funding boost for Louth projects

Louth is to benefit from €78,900 in funding for five projects under 2019 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, a local Fine Gael Councillor has said.

Councillor John McGahon said the following applications were successful said:

- Improvement and Promotion of an existing, Greenore-Carlinford Greenway: €20,000.00

- Improvement of Existing Trails in the countryside in Louth: €20,000

- Riverside Walk (Ardee): €6,400.00

- Stephenstown Pond Walkway Refurbishment: €19,200

- Dromiskin Heritage Trail upgrade: €13,300

“There is no doubting the importance of these projects for the wellbeing and quality of life of local residents," said Cllr McGahon.

“As a nation, we have embraced the great outdoors in growing numbers.

“The funding awarded today will support small-scale local projects for investment in outdoor recreation facilities and the promotion of existing recreation infrastructure and I know this will make a big difference to local people.

“Our investment in outdoor recreation facilities and infrastructure also pays a significant economic dividend.

“Thousands of tourists make walking, hiking, cycling and other outdoor pursuits an important part of their stay in Ireland. Last year alone, almost 2.7 million overseas visitors engaged in some form of cross country walking or hiking, while over half a million visitors incorporated cycling into their stay.

“In addition, one in four of us included walking or hiking as part of our domestic holidays last year,” Cllr. McGahon said.