Dundalk man admitted series of public order offences

A local man who admitted a series of public order offences was told at the local district court last week that he is facing a four month consecutive sentence - but Judge Eirinn McKiernan said she would defer sentencing him to see if a Probation report is favourable.

Leonard Ward (29) with an address at Oldbridge, Toberona was charged with being intoxicated in a public place, using threatening abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to comply with the direction of a Garda at various locations throughout the town, including Dundalk Garda Station.

The offences occurred on numerous dates in 2018 and this year. The Defence solicitor said his client - who went in custody in September, is now off tablets and is seeking help for his drinking. He added that he apologised for his behaviour and realises what a nuisance he had made of himself.

Judge McKiernan in adjourning the cases to the fourth of March, said she would suspend the four month consecutive sentence, if Leonard Ward doesn't come to Garda attention in the meantime, and the Probation report is positive.