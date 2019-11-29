Accused of involvement in attempted arson attack on garda car in Dundalk

A 27 year old man accused of being involved in an attempted arson attack on a car used by the local Garda drugs unit had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last week.

Colin Shields with an address at Michael Mallin Park, Newry is charged with having in his custody, or under his control a cement block, a container of accelerant, and a stick with cloth soaked in accelerant with the intent of using it or permitting another to use it to damage a 07 D registered Ford Mondeo belonging to the Chief Superintendent of the Garda Transport Section.

He is further charged with trespassing at Dundalk Garda Station and with causing criminal damage to the same Ford Mondeo.

Judge Eireann McKiernan adjourned the case to the fourth of March.