Council urged to ‘explore every option’ to improve Ardee street

Louth County Council are being called on to “explore every option” in order to improve the road at Cappocksgreen/Sean O’Carroll Street in Ardee, for drivers and residents, according to a Louth TD, who recently visited the area.

The Sinn Féin deputy Imelda Munster spoke to residents who live along the road, after she was invited to visit, and says she saw for herself the problems people are experiencing along the road.

Ms Munster said: “While we were on the street, two vehicles, coming in opposite directions, ended up in a stand-off because there was not enough room for either of them to pass without one reversing.

“It was a ridiculous situation that lasted a few minutes and residents told me that it happens frequently. Those who use the road are very concerned about the volume of traffic and the size of vehicles using the road and really want Louth County Council to take the issues seriously and come up with ways of improving the road for those who use it and those who live adjacent to it.

“This week, I have written to the council requesting engineers to visit the area to see for themselves the problems happening here on a daily basis.

“I am hopeful that engineers will be able to come up with options to improve the road, and help improve the lives of those who use it.”