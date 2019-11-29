Dundalk man charged with assault causing harm at Ridley’s nightclub

A young man accused of hitting another man who claims he needed seven staples after he fell back and banged his head, is to have his case heard at district court level.

Jemmy Bankole with an address at Point Road, Dundalk is charged with assault causing harm at Ridley’s nightclub on December 21st last year.

The case was listed at Dundalk district court last Wednesday so Judge Eirinn McKiernan could decide on jurisdiction. The court heard that Daisyhill hospital in Newry had no record of the complainant attending, however in the witness box the man told

Judge McKiernan he had attended there and his GP had subsequently removed the staples. Judge McKiernan agreed to hear the case in the district court – rather than send it forward to the Circuit Court and adjourned the matter to the 19th of February for finalisation after the Defence solicitor said a guilty plea will be entered.