'Ghost Stories for Christmas' in Dundalk

There’ll be a Christmas treat with a difference from Thursday December 12 to Saturday December 14 at 8pm in An Tain Studio Theatre in Dundalk as Dolmen presents Ghost Stories for Christmas performed by Jack Montgomery as M.R James, esteemed Cambridge Don and the greatest of all ghost story writers.

A master storyteller, James first presented his stories to a select gathering in his study on Christmas eve. In this atmospheric candlelit production directed by Ultan Hodgers you will step back in time over 100 years and relive the experience of James’s guests.

Playing M.R James, Jack Montgomery will present two stories: In 'Barchester Cathedral' the death of an Archdeacon is followed by unnerving and supernatural events which terrify his successor and in ‘A Disappearance and Appearance' a man searches for his missing Uncle over Christmas and has a macabre nightmare which may hold a clue to his mysterious disappearance.

Tickets €13.50 and €10.50 plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket can be booked online at www.antain.ie or phone 0429332332