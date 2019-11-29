Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, November 29, 2019

The death has occurred of Mattie Hearty of Cherryvale, Bay Estate, Dundalk

Peacefully surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Rita (née Shevlin) and dear dad of Patrick, David and Lisa. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Elizabeth (late of Mary St, South), sisters Ellen and Elizabeth (in-infancy), Mattie will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, sisters Kathleen McKeon and Annie McArdle, daughters in-law Elaine and Anita, grandchildren Nathan, Emma, Niamh, Eimear, Sarah, Evan and Aíne, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and wonderful friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing at his residence Cherryvale (eircode) A91X0T8. from Thursday evening 6pm to 9pm and Friday 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 12.40pm to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in St, Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.

House Private on Saturday morning by request

An Lú Abú

The death has occurred of Kit Weldon (née Duffy) of 215 Cedarwood Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Patsy, parents Banjo and Josie, brothers Peter and Brendan, sisters Josephine (in-infancy) and May. Kit will be sadly missed by her loving sons Niall, Garrett and Paudie, brothers Pat, Johnny, Eddie, Mickey and Gerry, sisters Nuala, Ann and Jo, daughters in-law Sandra and Ciara, grandchildren Naoise, Fionn, Tiernan, Eoghan and Oisin, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home in Cedarwood Park from 8pm on Friday night until removal on Monday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, following Mass cortege will proceed on foot to The Clan Na Gael club grounds, then drive to Saint Patrick's Cemetery for burial.