Dundalk FC signed jersey to be auctioned online for Down Syndrome Ireland

Following on from the recent #Fundraise21 events across campus at Dundalk IT for Down Syndrome Ireland, Dundalk FC have donated star striker Patrick Hoban’s No. 9 jersey for auction.

The jersey, which is signed by all the players, would make an excellent Christmas gift for a favourite Dundalk FC supporter or it could be framed for display in a business.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with this very kind gesture from Vinny and the team. The events have already raised over 1,600 euro for Down Syndrome Ireland and this auction will significantly boost our final amount for the charity,2 said Liz Englishby, Lecturer.

To bid, just go to www.facebook.com/dmpr712/ and comment or send a message on the page. The online auction closes at 1pm on Thursday 5th December and there is already a lot of interest in the jersey.

The third year Digital Marketing and Public Relations degree students would like to thank Dundalk FC for supporting them on the day and for this very generous donation.