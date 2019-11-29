Fastfix enters the online sales world

Fastfix has entered the online sales market just in time for Black Friday with the launch of their new website today (www.fastfixdirect.ie).

The website launch will be followed by the launch of their two Mobile Applications in the coming weeks on Android and iOS.

Speaking with owner Andy Connolly and head of Marketing Stuart McDonnell prior to the launch, they gave a detailed insight into the new venture.

Andy described the new project as being similar to the venture he had with Dundalk Football Club.

With the Lilywhites, Andy found great success, adding: “I would love something similar to happen with Fastfix Direct”.

Stuart explained how Fastfix is a locally-owned and locally-based company with five vans on the road and employing 20 staff.

Fastfix not only supplies to the local market, but throughout Ireland and the UK and even as far as Mexico and Turkey.

Stuart commented: “We have worked closely with our suppliers and customers to develop a user friendly website and mobile application we feel it will help our customers to find and secure the products they need at ease and at the best price and quality.

"We hold the ISO 9001-2015 certificate for excellence and the highest quality of products and service in our field, with this and the vast range of stock we hold the next step was a ‘no-brainer’,” Stuart added.

Both Stuart and Andy explained how important Corporate Social Responsibility was to Fastfix and their workers over the years and this will be continued with Fastfix Direct, giving back to the local customers, sporting teams, charities etc is always part and parcel of its business model as, without the local community, Fastfix or Dundalk FC would not be where it is today.

Stuart also mentioned to keep an eye out on our Facebook page over the next week for new initiatives they will be starting for the local community.

Andy went on to explain the website will be constantly added to over the next year and a full range of stock will be added to the website and if there is anything a customer requires that is not visible online at the moment please have no hesitation to email us on sales@fastfixdirect.ie

Fastfix would like to extend their thanks to the loyal customers over the years.