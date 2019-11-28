'Number of Garda vehicles in Louth insufficient to meet unique policing needs'

Louth TD Declan Breathnach, has said the Minister for Justice has questions to answer as to why there are so few Garda vehicles to cover the entire Louth division.

Deputy Breathnach was commenting as new figures revealed to Fianna Fáil show that the total number of Garda vehicles in the Louth Garda division in 2019 is 50. In 2018 and 2017 this stood at 50 and 57 respectively.

Deputy Breathnach said, "There has actually been a 12% reduction in the number of Garda vehicles in Louth in three years. This is despite the fact that the population has grown, that there is a vicious feud ongoing in Drogheda, and despite the threat of Brexit.

"Dundalk itself has a vehicle issue. Previously there was one unmarked squad car for general use, this has now gone to the Drugs Unit. There should be four cars on border duty and this is now down to two.

"We may be known as the ‘wee county’ but our policing needs are great. As a border county, home to the largest town in Ireland, with a total population of almost 129,000 people, we are very unique and have unique policing needs. It's important that we have a robust, mobile police force ," he concluded