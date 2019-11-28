Mystery surrounds 'Sale Agreed' on former Dunnes Stores property in Dundalk

The Democrat has been asking around for the past number of days as to who the interested party, or parties, may be regarding the recent erection of a Sale Agreed sign over the former Dunnes Stores property on Park Street in the town centre.

While these things are, according to a well-placed source: "normally an open secret", it would appear that nobody the Democrat contacted seems to have the foggiest idea who the interested party could be.

The prominent town centre property has been shuttered for over a decade now, however this week the Sale Agreed sign was placed on it by estate agents REA Gunne Property.

The Democrat understands that a Non-Disclosure Aggreement has been signed.

Earlier this month, it was announced that an extensive former Dunnes Stores property in Limerick City was purchased by the University of Limerick with a view to creating a city-centre campus for the university.

The Dundalk property stands at 14,080sq ft and can be accessed from both Park Street and River Lane.