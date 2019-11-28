Local Bank Of Ireland customers reporting 'services down'

According to local Bank of Ireland customers this morning, the bank's online systems are down and ATM/teller services in the branch in Dundalk are also reportedly impacted.

One customer said: "Every single part of Bank of Ireland is down, can't withdraw money, can't even check my balance to see if I've been paid."

Bank Of Ireland have said on social media that they "cannot confirm timeframes" for a fix.

"Our technical teams are investigating this urgently to resolve. We will update our customers as soon as we have an update on this."