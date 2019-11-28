Late night Christmas train services for Dundalk commuters

Iarnród Éireann will commence their late night Christmas services for the Dundalk commuter route on Friday, December 6.

The late night services will operate on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th, Friday 13th and Saturday 14th and Friday 20th and Saturday 21st December.

Dundalk Commuter: 00:40hrs and 01.40hrs from Dublin Pearse serving Tara Street, Connolly and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

Fares will be charged at normal rates, meaning customers can use Leapcard and buy cash fares for the best value Christmas travel option. Weekly, monthly and annual season tickets are valid on late night services, so season ticket holders will be able to use late night services at no extra charge.

Late night services will also have security personnel on board to ensure customer safety.