Hopeful Louth weather forecast this weekend

After a few, frankly miserable days, there is some light on the horizon on the weather front this weekend.

According to local expert Louth Weather, we can expect dry conditions and sunshine on Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

However, it will remain quite a bit colder than recently, with temperatures barely breaking 6°C.

FORECAST:

FRIDAY - A bright sunny day. Dry. Light northerly breeze. Much colder than of late at 6°C.

SATURDAY - Dry. Quite cloudy but hopefully the sun will break through later. Moderate easterly wind. Max 8°C.

SUNDAY - Dry. Mostly sunny. Light to moderate NW winds. Max 6°C.