Dundalk's Creative Spark hosting festive open studios from Friday

Creative Spark is inviting the public to come along to their inaugural festive open studio event.

The event launches this Friday and will run on a few Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.

Beautiful handcrafted items will be on sale and vistors will also get the opportunity to talk directly to the local artists and makers.

Items for sale include: Soilse Candles, Beezti designs, exclusive pieces from our Print Studio members, textiles, fine art prints, paintings, illustrations, greetings cards, decorations, stocking fillers and lots more...

The launch night takes place on Friday, November 29, 5pm to 8pm (special promotions, mulled wine, mince pies)

Open Saturdays

30th November 2pm - 5pm

7th December 2pm - 5pm

14th December 2pm - 5pm

Entry is free. Creative Spark is located at: Clontygora, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Ireland Co. Louth