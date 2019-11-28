WHAT'S ON
Dundalk's Creative Spark hosting festive open studios from Friday
Creative Spark is inviting the public to come along to their inaugural festive open studio event.
The event launches this Friday and will run on a few Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.
Beautiful handcrafted items will be on sale and vistors will also get the opportunity to talk directly to the local artists and makers.
Items for sale include: Soilse Candles, Beezti designs, exclusive pieces from our Print Studio members, textiles, fine art prints, paintings, illustrations, greetings cards, decorations, stocking fillers and lots more...
The launch night takes place on Friday, November 29, 5pm to 8pm (special promotions, mulled wine, mince pies)
Open Saturdays
30th November 2pm - 5pm
7th December 2pm - 5pm
14th December 2pm - 5pm
Entry is free. Creative Spark is located at: Clontygora, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Ireland Co. Louth
