Dundalk Gardaí to issue parking fines to rogue parkers at Oriel Park

Dundalk Gardaí have warned they will be clamping down on people parking in unlawful ways near Oriel Park on the Carrick Road on match days by issuing parking tickets.

Local disability rights campaigner David Lysat raised the issue of unregulated parking at Oriel Park at Tuesday evenings Joint Policing Committee Meeting held in Blackrock.

Mr Lysat said that he had witnessed people parking haphazardly blocking the footpath for wheelchair users and parents with prams. He added that he knows a woman living on the Carrick Road who is a wheelchair user who is regularly blocked into her house by people parking in the area on match days.

Responding to David’s comments Superintendent Gerard Curley said: ‘‘The parking at Oriel Park is an ongoing issue. We have warned these people before, but the message doesn’t seem to be getting across. We will have to start papering [issuing tickets] those cars at Oriel Park on busy match days.’’