Deaths in Louth - Thursday, November 28, 2019

The death has occurred of James A. (Tony) Woods formerly of Riverstown Dundalk

Suddenly, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Claire and Sandra and their mam Phil, grandchildren Madison, Rebecca, Seren and Dylan, brothers Francie and Joseph, sisters Martha, Caitlin and Anne, sons-in-law James and Terry nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Tony Rest In Peace

Reposing at Heffernan's Funeral Home, High St., Trim, Co. Meath, C15 HDT1, on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Trim, Co. Meath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of David Sharkey of Clogherhead, Louth

Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Dublin. David beloved husband of Chris and loving dad to Evin, David and Sarah. Sadly missed by his wife and family, son-in-law Patrick, daughter-in-law Susanne, grandchildren Éirin, Ethan, Sorcha, Céide, Clióna, Pádraig and Elizabeth Sue, sister Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home from 6pm until 8pm this evening Wednesday and from 3pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am walking to St. Michael's Church, Clogherhead for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Denis’ Cemetery. House private on Friday morning.