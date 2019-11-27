Louth garda crackdown on cross-border crime discussed at JPC meeting

The issue of cross-border crime post-Brexit was brought up by a member of the public at the Joint Policing Committee Meeting held yesterday evening.

Whilst the member of the public said that he hadn't ''heard much talk'' to tackle the issue in the run-up to Brexit Gardaí said that they had been setting up checkpoints to ''thwart'' criminals.

Superintendent Gerard Curley said: “We have one of the most volatile stretches of borders in the country.

“There were a number of burglaries in Bailieborough Co. Cavan and Enniskeen recently and we believe it was the same gang who targeted homes in the Dundalk and Blackrock areas recently.

“We have set up a number of checkpoints to thwart criminals coming across the border.’’

At Tuesday night’s JPC meeting it was revealed that burglaries were down 13% on the previous year with 186 being reported this year and 213 the year before.

Gardaí also set up 887 checkpoints and 4,307 patrols since January 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019.