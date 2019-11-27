Overloaded truck stopped by Dundalk gardai had a string of issues

Gardai

An overloaded truck, which was piggy-backing another lorry, was stopped by Dundalk gardai on the M1 travelling at just 30KPH, according to the Gardai's official Twitter account today.

However, while being slow is one issue, the authorities then discovered that the truck had no insurance, tax or Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Test (CVRT), and eh, the driver also had no licence either.

Gardai said court proceedings would follow.