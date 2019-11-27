Dundalk girl Doireann to star on RTE's Late Late Toy Show this Friday

Eight-year-old Dundalk girl Doireann McNally is set to wow audiences on this year's Late Late Toy Show on Friday night - however, what exactly she will be doing as part of her act is being kept under strict wraps, according to her mum Tarah.

Doireann, from the Point Road in Dundalk, submitted a clip of herself singing Defying Gravity by Idina Menzel as part of The Late late Toy Show's Facebook competition. And out of 5000 clips that were sent in, Doireann, who attends Kilsaran National School, was selected to audition in Dublin two weeks later. Of those 100 acts picked, the local girl was eventually selected to star on Friday's show.

According to mum Tarah, she's been very busy rehearsing.

"She's flat out at the minute. We have rehearsals on Wednesday and Thursday and then it's down to Dublin again on Friday for the big show.

"We have no call time yet, but we can't wait."

Tarah added that the family will stay overnight in Dublin on Friday as part of the big experience.

"She realises it's a big deal and we'll need to make sure she's well rested before Friday evening."

Meanwhile, Doireann won't be the only one representing Dundalk on the show, twins Lucy and Lily Rogers will also take to the stage on Friday night.

Best of luck to everyone!