Louth targeted as part of 'Operation Quest' Days of Action

Gardai in Louth undertook an intelligence led operation in the county as part of two 'Days of Action' (November 21 and 22) in connection with ‘Operation Quest’ which targeted the demand for sexual services and to enforce legislation which criminalises the purchase of such services.

An Garda Síochána undertook intelligence led operations across eight of its divisions in total: Louth, Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North, DMR West, DMR South Central, Waterford, Cork City, Mayo and Sligo.

The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 criminalises the purchase of sexual services and the soliciting or purchasing of sex from a trafficked person.



The two ‘Days of Action’ were coordinated by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB), through Operation Quest, in liaison with local detective units and took place in furtherance of an enforcement strategy designed to target persons involved in the purchase of sexual services.

In the course of this intelligence led operation, a total of twenty three (23) individuals were stopped and spoken to by members of An Garda Síochána, arising from suspicion of having purchased sexual services from persons involved in prostitution.

A number of investigation files will now be prepared for forwarding to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), with a view to establishing if any criminal prosecution is to be initiated, arising from the arrests made during the Days of Action.

Combined with recent arrests made by the Garda Síochána arising from alleged attacks on individuals operating as persons in prostitution, this operation reinforces An Garda Síochána’s commitment to target the demand for prostitution and to protect vulnerable persons, including potential victims of human trafficking involved in prostitution.

This event represents the third national operation targeting the demand for prostitution undertaken by An Garda Síochána, in 2019. It is intended that we will continue to undertake operations of this nature, throughout 2020.