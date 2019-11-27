Increases in domestic disturbances, sexual assaults and sale of drugs highlighted at Dundalk JPC meeting

At last night's Joint Policing Committee meeting held at Blackrock Community centre a breakdown of cases brought to Gardaís attention in the Dundalk Municipal District so far this year (in the period between January 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019) were outlined.

Robberies and assaults were down 13% and 17% respectively when compared with the previous year.

However, cases of domestic violence were up 13% on the year previous and arrests for the sale or supply fo drugs were up 26%.

A full breakdown of figures from the meeting are included below:

Robberies down 13% (186 in 2019 compared with 213 in 2018)

Assaults down 17% (206 in 2019 compared with 248 in 2018)

Criminal damage up 5% (316 in 2019 compared with 302 in 2018)

Public order down 13% (414 in 2019 compared with 477 in 2018)

Whilst drugs arrests for the personal use of drugs under Section 3, Misuse of Drugs Act, were down 49% (from 458 in 2018 to 276 in 2019), arrests under Section 15; Possession of controlled drugs for unlawful sale or supply, were up 26% 39 in 2018 to 51 in 2019).

Domestic incidents have also increased by 13% over the last year. There have been 346 cases in 2019 compared with 302 cases in 2018. Sexual assaults also increased by 26% from 46 in 2018 and 60 in 2019.

Gardaí said in some cases the persons decided not to place a formal complaint following the callout. Gardaí called for more people to make formal complaints with their local Gardaí so that they could protect these ''vulnerable people'' and bring the perpetrators through the courts system.

Gardaí said that in incidents were no formal complaint was made, an officer would carry out a follow-up call within a week to the home.

In terms of missing persons there were 121 cases this year and 91 of those were deemed high risk (likely to come to harm or be in danger).

There were also 99 cases under section 12 of the Mental Health Act 2001, which provides for Garda powers to take into custody persons believed to be suffering from a mental disorder, so far this year.

Gardaí added that there were 247 formal notifications to TULSA. 592 traffic collisions were reported.

Gardaí also noted they were working hard to seize vehicles being used for criminal purposes in order to ''get these vehicles off the roads''. There were 156 searches of vehicles and premises carried out so far this year.

Gardaí also conducted 4307 patrols and there were 3226 cases in the non-crime category of Attention and Complaints.