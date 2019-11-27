Dundalk artists collective AAEX present collaboration with local Youth Club

On Monday 25th November AAEX (Art as Exchange) presented works created with the Toberona Youth Club in the context of the on-going AAEX Installations exhibition at 41-42 Clanbrassil Street.

AAEX is a dedicated group of over 30 local artists, facilitated and supported by Creative Spark, who over the last 3 years have provided a variety of local arts initiatives.

For 2019 AAEX had teamed up with the Toberona Youth Club to provide a workshop program supported by Create Louth and the Louth Creative Ireland Community Grant Fund/Louth County Council.

Creative Ireland is the Government’s Legacy Programme for Ireland 2016 – a five-year initiative, from 2017 to 2022, which places creativity at the centre of public policy, with the goals of enabling the creative potential of every child and enabling creativity in every community.

Artists Bernhard Gaul, Omin, Michael Stafford, Úna Curley (outside right), youth workers Suzanne Stafford, Claire McKeever and Oyefunke Akinnuoye with members of the Toberona Youth Club

Over several months four AAEX artists, Úna Curley, Bernhard Gaul, Omin and Michael Stafford guided the teenagers through the creative processes of painting self-portraits in acrylic, mono-printing and screen printing, spray painting and creative stitching.

The work involved all stages of the respective processes from selecting photos and material, preparing textiles to print on to creating the finished artworks, culminating in a public presentation.

AAEX would like to thank their sponsors for this event:

• Louth Creative Ireland Community Grant Fund / Louth County Council

• Create Louth

• Creative Spark