Dundalk man admitted burglary, handling stolen property and assault

A 28 year old man who admitted a burglary, handling stolen property and assault, at various locations in Dundalk, has been sentenced to a total of 10 months at the local district court.

Richard Gray formerly with an address at Woodview Park, Dundalk was recently jailed for 18 months at Dundalk Circuit Court for robbing an elderly woman on Market Street

The court heard last Wednesday that Gardaí investigating a burglary at Pizza Hut on the Dublin Road, Dundalk on October 14th last year, had identified the accused on CCTV.

He was seen to check around the property after 7am before he kicked in the front door and tried to open the till and safe, causing over €1,000 in damage.

Five days later he approached and had an altercation with a man who had taken money out of a cash machine on Clanbrassil Street, before he smashed a bottle of vodka over his head.

On January 23rd this year, the court heard he attempted to trade in two game controllers that had been stolen from Gamestop on Park Street, while on February seventh last on Clanbrassil Street he snatched a mobile phone from an injured party who was waiting to meet his father.

The accused had no previous convictions at the time, but was sentenced the week before to three years with the final 18 months suspended at Dundalk Circuit Court.

His solicitor said the defendant was ashamed of his actions and explained that he went off the rails after the death of his grandfather - who was like a father to him.

The court heard Richard Gray is off all drugs and the offending - which happened over a 12 month period, was out of character for him.

The solicitor added that the man who was struck with the vodka bottle was known to his client - and was not a complete stranger.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a four month sentence for the burglary and a six month sentence for the assault and said she would mark the four months she was imposing for the final matter, as concurrent.