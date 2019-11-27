Dundalk man charged with Cloverhill murder

A 51-year-old man from Dundalk appeared in court yesterday charged with the murder of an inmate in Cloverhill Prison in Dublin at the weekend.

Michael Connolly, of no fixed abode, but originally from Dundalk, was charged with the murder of Mark Lawlor on Saturday, November 23.

The court was told that Mr Connolly was arrested at Clondalkin Garda Station yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

The court also heard from the defence solicitor Niall Lavery who said that his client sustained injuries and requested medical attention.

Mr Connolly was remanded in custody and is set to appear again at the court next Tuesday.