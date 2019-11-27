Deaths in Louth - Wednesday November 27 2019

The death has occurred of Briege Conlon (née Reilly) of Mooretown, Dromiskin, Louth / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Beloved wife of Paddy and dear mother of Paul and Fiona.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, son-in law Tony and grandson Nathan, daughter-in-law Bregeen and grandchildren Órlaith, Niamh and Dan, sister Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 10.15am, to St. Peter's Church, Dromiskin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private by request

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick Corrigan of Letchworth, England and late of Sliabh Breagh, Ardee



On November 13, 2019 in Letchworth. Patrick, son of the late Michael and Connie and brother of the late Mary and Aidan. He will be missed by his brothers John and Michael, sister Deirdre and extended family and friends.

Remains arriving at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee on Saturday, November 30th, for 10am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gary Martin of Five Oaks Village, and formerly of Beamore Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth

On November 25, 2019, suddenly. Gary, beloved husband of Laura and loving dad to Aibhilín and Daire.

Sadly missed by his wife and children, dad Tony, mam Lillian, brother Brian, sister Lynne, mother-in-law Bernie, father-in-law Paddy, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces Chloe and Bella, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm until 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Removal on Thursday afternoon at 12.30p.m driving to St. Mary’s Church, James Street arriving for Funeral Mass at 1p.m. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to SOSAD.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of John Thornton of 2 Fairview, Forkhill, Armagh / Carlingford, Louth



Peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital. Husband of Margaret and loving father of Margaret (McGovern), Seán (Reggie), Brendan, Helen (Quinn), Thomas and the late Desmond in infancy.

Deeply regretted by his daughters-in-law, Ann Marie, Myra and Yvonne, sons-in-law Shaun and Thomas (Misty), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and wider family circle.

Removal today at 7pm meeting at 6:30pm from McCreesh Funeral Home, Dromintee, to repose at his late home.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 28th, at 12 noon in St. Oliver Plunketts Church, Forkhill.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral. Burial afterwards in Mullaghbawn Cemetery.

May he rest in peace



