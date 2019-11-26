€1.35m allocated to Louth for Social Inclusion and Community Activation

€1,353,007 in funding has been allocated to Louth for the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) for 2020, the Government’s primary social inclusion intervention.

Making the announcement this afternoon, Fergus O'Dowd TD said that “this significant announcement shows the Government's commitment in dealing with societal issues that we are facing in County Louth."

According to Deputy O'Dowd, nationally €39.2m will be awarded which is a 3% increase from 2019.

The increase in Louth's allocation reflects the national 3% increase, with the allocation increasing from €1,313,599 in 2019 to €1,353,007 for 2020.

“SICAP, which is co-funded by the European Social Fund," explained the Fine Gael TD, "supports unemployed people, people living in deprived areas, people with disabilities, single parent families, and people on low income, members of the Traveller and Roma community and other disadvantaged groups.”

SICAP assists both individuals and groups through a two-pronged approach; supporting communities and supporting individuals and is implemented by groups across the country that were selected through a public procurement process undertaken by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs).

LCDCs are responsible for the management and oversight of the contract with the Local Development Companies responsible for the delivery of SICAP at local level.

SICAP target groups include; children and families living in disadvantaged areas, lone parents, new communities (including refugees/asylum seekers), people living in disadvantaged communities, people with disabilities, Roma, the unemployed (including those not on the Live Register), travellers, and young unemployed people living in disadvantaged areas.