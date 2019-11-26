Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday November 26 2019

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Crosby (née Geraghty) of 178 Glenwood, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Christy and dear mother of Barbara, Declan and Pauline.

Predeceased by her sister Maura (McCabe) and brother Anthony. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, son, son-in-law Thomas, grandchildren Jon, Stacey and Kean, sisters Ann and Rita, brothers Kevin and Seán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 N62T) from 1pm-8pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday at 12.30pm, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to COPD Support Ireland c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Wednesday, please

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sean O'Keeffe of St John of Gods Drumcar, Dunleer, Co Louth & late of Robinstown Farmhouse, New Ross, Co Wexford

On November 25, 2019 in St John of Gods Drumcar, surrounded by his loving family and carers in Whitemore lodge. Much loved son of the late John and Ciss, cherished brother of Seamus, Kathleen, Geraldine and Padraig.

Sadly missed by his loving family sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends and his friends and carers in St John of Gods who provided tender and devoted care to him.

Reposing at his brother Padraig's residence Robinstown Farmhouse on Wednesday 27th November from 4pm.

Removal on Thursday 28th to St Anne's church Rathgarogue for funeral mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Maurice Neary of Grove Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On November 24, 2019 peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Maurice, beloved husband of Patricia and loving dad to Linda, Paul, Joanne, Ellen and James.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law Anthony, Tristan and Tommy, daughter-in-law Alanna, grandchildren Joshua, Ciarán, Cormac, Sarah, Charlie, Dylan, Harry and George, brothers Seamus, Tom, Eamonn, Patrick and Hughie, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11 o’ clock in St. Mary’s Church, James Street. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

House strictly private.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Angela (Annie Carmel) Murnane (née Hughes) of Walkinstown, Dublin / Ardee, Louth / Foxford, Mayo



On November 24, 2019 peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff at Moorehall Lodge Ardee. Angela; beloved wife of the late Bill and mother of the late Liam will be sadly missed by her son Brian, daughter Helen, grandchildren Peter, Scott, Clare and Katie, brother Val, son-in-law Scott, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Angela will repose at Moorehall Lodge Oratory, Ardee on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday at 9:45am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium at 1:30pm.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Liam Hickey of Mount Auburn, Dublin Road, Drogheda and formerly of Rathmore, Co. Kerry and Painestown, Drogheda



Ex Customs and Excise Dublin/Drogheda/Dundalk and Law Library. On November 24, 2019 peacefully, in his 87th year.

Liam, predeceased by his first wife Noreen (née Timoney), his brother Alex and sisters Mamie, Grace and Evelyn (Sr. Máire).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, his son Colin, daughters Rachel and Ruth. Ruth’s partner Brian and Brian’s children Ben and Alice, his sisters Kathleen (Cahill) and Peig, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home (A92 PT9T) on Wednesday (Nov 27th) from 4pm until 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, James St. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Joseph (Jody) Farrelly of Ballsgrove, Drogheda, Louth



On November 23, 2019 peacefully at Beaumont Hospital. Joseph (Jody) husband of the late Carmel.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Derek, Roy, Joe, Ian, Greg and Eoin, daughters-in-law Elizabeth, Amy and Linda, grandchildren Lisa, Nicola, Tonya, Alicia, Michaella, Conor, Aoife, Dylan and Colin, great-grandchildren Ava, Zach, Mia, Jake and Maisie, brother Dick, sister Dolores, sisters-in-law Mary and Margaret, brother-in-law Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5pm until 7pm on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am driving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove arriving for Funeral Mass 11am. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium at 1.30pm.

May he rest in peace