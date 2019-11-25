REPORT: Dundalk Gardaí arrest man who threatened to burn local supermarket down

A man who attempted to attack staff members at a busy supermarket in Dundalk and threatened to burn the store down has been arrested by Gardaí.

An eye witness told the Democrat that the guards had to ''hold the man down'' after he came into the Aldi store on the Ramparts Road brandishing a pole just after 4pm.

The eye witness also said that an elderly woman who was shopping in Aldi at the time told the man to ''stop wrecking the place'' and that the guards were going to ''lock him up''.

According to the source, the man was taken away by Gardaí and no injuries were reported.

The Dundalk Democrat has contacted Dundalk Gardaí and the Garda Press Office on the matter but received no responses.