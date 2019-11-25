Louth Cllr McGreehan elected vice-chair of LMETB

Councillor Erin McGreehan has been elected Vice-Chair of the Louth Meath Education and Training Board. Cllr McGreehan was elected unopposed last Thursday 21st November at the LMETB Board Meeting.

The Chair of the LMETB is Cllr Nick Killian. He was elected at the October Meeting.

Following her election, McGreehan said she was ''delighted to be elected Vice-Chair of LMETB''.

Cllr McGreehan added: ''I am a proud graduate of an LMETB school Bush Post Primary, so I am very aware of the importance of this organisation to the local communities that it serves at both primary and post-primary level.

''I look forward to working with the CEO Martin O’Brien and the Chairperson Cllr Nick Killian. The education and training the LMETB provides are essential in the economic and social development of our region and I am enthused by the challenge put

forward to me.''