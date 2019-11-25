DUNDALK CRIME
Dundalk cyclist attacked on commute home
A male has appeared in court in relation to an assault on the Avenue Road in Dundalk.
A man who was cycling home from work after locking up a local shop was attacked by a male outside The Gym on the Avenue Road on Thursday, November 21 at 11.30pm.
The male demanded keys from the man before attacking him. The cyclist sustained injuries to his hand.
The man was arrested and has since been charged in court.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on