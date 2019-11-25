Weather forecast for County Louth this week

Local weather guru Louth Weather has posted the forecast for the week ahead this morning and it looks like another classic mixed bag of showers, then dry conditions, but a lot cooler.

MONDAY - Last night's rain has already cleared the south of the county and this clearance will continue north. So everywhere should dry up by late morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy and misty, though overall dry. A few showers will occur, most likely this evening. Light to moderate SE winds. Mild at 12°C.

Cloudy and misty tonight with occasional showers. Mild at 9°C.

TUESDAY - A wet start with heavy rain during the morning. This rain will ease and break up by the afternoon. Moderate to fresh SE winds. Max 11°C.

WEDNESDAY - A few showers about but mostly dry. Overall cloudy though the sun may break through at times. Moderate northerly winds. Max 10°C.

THURSDAY - Cloudy but dry apart from the odd shower. Moderate northerly winds. Max 9°C. Frost likely Thursday night.

FRIDAY - Dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Light to moderate NE winds. Max 7°C.

THE WEEKEND - Dry. A mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells. Moderate northerly winds. Cold at just 6°C with frost at night.

FURTHER OUTLOOK - Dry and settled, but remaining cool into the early days of next week.