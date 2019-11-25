Shock and sadness at passing of brave Dundalk boy Daragh McNally

There is widespread shock and sadness across Dundalk following the passing of brave local boy Daragh McNally.

11-year-old Daragh from Avenue Road in Dundalk was diagnosed with Lymphoma just weeks ago. He passed away at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin over the weekend.

Tribute have poured in from across the community following the heartbreaking news.

Daragh's mum Colleen led the tributes with a poignant post on Facebook: "Fly high our beautiful gorgeous special boy. We will always love you. No more pain."

Daragh was a massive Dundalk FC fan and the club took to social media to pay their respects.

"The thoughts of everyone at Dundalk FC are with the family and friends of Daragh McNally. We all offer our support and condolences to his parents Paul and Colleen at this difficult time."

Individual players at the club also paid personal tribute, with goalkeeper Gary Rogers leading the way: "RIP Daragh, heartbreaking, my condolences to his mam, dad and family."

A GoFundMe page set up in recent weeks to support Daragh's treament had raised a staggering €28,000, with donations still arriving in in recent hours.

A family relative also took to Facebook with a poignant tribute to Daragh: "You are beautiful wee angel Now. No more pain and suffering. Love you forever and always."

Daragh will be forever missed and forever remembered by his heartbroken parents Colleen and Paul, big brother Nathan, adoring sisters Naoise and Layla, doting grandparents Kevin and Nora Moran, Joe and Kathleen McNally, aunts Sharron and Frances, uncles Kevin, Cal, Aaron, Joe and Brendan, amazing cousins, special friend Sheila, buddy Lenny, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his family home on Tuesday between 3 o’clock and 8 o’clock.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 driving to St Nicholas' Church, Dundalk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock to celebrate the life of Daragh. Thereafter, walking to St Patrick’s Cemetery.