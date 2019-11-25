Deaths in Louth - Monday November 25 2019

The death has occurred of Daragh McNally of 13 Medebawn, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, in his eleventh year, nestled in the mantle of his family’s love and devoted care.

Daragh will be forever missed and forever remembered by his heartbroken parents Colleen & Paul, big brother Nathan, adoring sisters Naoise & Layla, doting grandparents Kevin & Nora Moran, Joe & Kathleen McNally, aunts Sharron & Frances, uncles Kevin, Cal, Aaron, Joe & Brendan, amazing cousins, special friend Sheila, buddy Lenny, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his family home on Tuesday between 3 o’clock & 8 o’clock.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 driving to St Nicholas' Church, Dundalk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock to celebrate the life of Daragh. Thereafter, walking to St Patrick’s Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240

Colleen & Paul, the Moran and McNally families would like to take this opportunity to thank most sincerely, the doctors, nurses and staff of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin for the wonderful care they gave to Daragh, also the staff of Scoil Réalt na Mara & The Maria Goretti Respite.

Please kindly adhere to the strict reposing hours on Tuesday. House strictly private outside of these hours.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Callaghan (née Black) of Weir Hope, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On November 23, 2019, peacefully in her 83rd year at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Marie beloved wife of Jim and loving mam to Desmond, Ciarán, Helen, Aidan and Ruth.

Sadly missed by her husband and family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren Stephen, Seán, Jane, Ian, Hazel, Shane, Emma, Oisín, Rebecca, Kyle, Glen, Ciara and Ellen, brothers Tom, Gerard and Patrick, sister Cepta, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Monday and Tuesday evening.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am driving to St. Mary’s Church, James Street, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The family have requested that mourners attending the funeral wear BLUE to raise Autism awareness.