Deaths in Louth - Sunday November 24 2019

The death has occurred of Norbert Wangner of Castle Road, Dundalk, Louth and late of Halfway House, South Africa & Stuttgart, Germany

Peacefully surrounded by his family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Antoinette (Magogo) and cherished father of Ulrike.

Norbert will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his devoted wife, daughter, adoring grandchildren Ciara and Adam, son-in-law Alan Graham, brother Peter and by all who knew and loved him.

There will be a gathering of family and friends in Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Sunday afternoon between 4 o’clock & 6 o’clock.

A celebration of Norbert’s life will take place on Monday morning at 10.30am in Dardistown Crematorium, Old Airport Road, Cloghran, Dublin (Eircode K67 HP26) followed by cremation.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Carmel Mc Govern of Carterstown, Monasterboice, Louth



Peacefully at The Louth County Hospital Dundalk. Sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers, Sean, Francis and Terry, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her brother Francis from 4pm until 7pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday to the Church of The Nativity of Our Lady Fieldstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Monasterboice Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Briege Murphy (née Mc Dermott) of Ballyfaddock, Termonfeckin and formerly of Ballymakellet, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving family Jim, Margaret and John, daughter in law Mary, grandson Karl, brother Tommy, sister Teresa, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (A92 HR59) on Sunday from 2pm until 9pm.

Removal on Monday to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Termonfeckin, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to The Old Cemetery, Termonfeckin.

House private on Monday morning, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Margaret Macken (née Byrne) of Mullacrew, Louth Village, Louth / Tallanstown, Louth



On November 22, 2019, following a short illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Margaret predeceased by her husband Joe, will be sadly missed by her brother Hugh Byrne (Louth), sister Phyllis Ruddy (Donaghmoyne), brothers-in-law Paddy Morgan (Tallanstown) and Johnny Butler, sisters-in-law Nancy and Bridget Byrne, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Margaret will repose at her brother-in-law Paddy Morgan's residence, 2 Louth Hall Cottages, Tallanstown, on Sunday November 24, from 1pm to 8pm.

House private on Monday, please. Removal on Monday November 25 to SS's Peter & Paul's Church, Tallanstown, arriving for 1:30pm funeral mass followed by burial in St. Oliver Plunkett's Cemetery, Tallanstown.

May she rest in peace



