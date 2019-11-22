Roads

UPDATE: HUGE tailback on M1 in Louth after car fire

David Lynch

David Lynch

REPORT: HUGE tailback on M1 in Louth after car fire

UPDATE 16.10 - according to AA Roadwatch traffic remains 'very heavy' northbound this evening

According to reports this afternoon there is a five mile tailback on the M1 northbound in Louth this afternoon due to a car fire.

One witness posted on social media: "Vehicle on fire between Drogheda and Monasterboice."

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area.