UPDATE: HUGE tailback on M1 in Louth after car fire
REPORT: HUGE tailback on M1 in Louth after car fire
UPDATE 16.10 - according to AA Roadwatch traffic remains 'very heavy' northbound this evening
According to reports this afternoon there is a five mile tailback on the M1 northbound in Louth this afternoon due to a car fire.
One witness posted on social media: "Vehicle on fire between Drogheda and Monasterboice."
Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area.
