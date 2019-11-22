Santa en route to Dundalk's Marshes Shopping Centre

Democrat sources have revealed that Santa Claus is on his way to the Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk on Friday, November 29 at 5pm.

To mark the occasion of his arrival from the North Pole there will be a light show, choirs and Christmas music from LMFM.

This year, Santa’s grotto at Marshes is bigger and better than ever, and of course, Santa’s little helpers will be around to give him a hand.

Mr. Claus will be at Marshes every day until Christmas Eve, giving children the chance to visit the grotto and create unforgettable festive memories.

“I am very pleased to be coming back to beautiful Dundalk to meet all the girls and boys, and hear what they want for Christmas,” said Santa, taking a break from Christmas preparations at the North Pole,

“The boys and girls must let me know whether they have been naughty or nice and whether they will be in bed early on Christmas Eve.”

One of Santa’s elves will also be acting as a photographer to capture every child’s meeting with Santa.

On the following day, Saturday, November 30, Frozen 2 will be the theme for November’s Little Monsters Kids Club at Marshes Food Court between 12 - 4pm.

December’s Little Monsters will take place on Saturday, December 28 between 12 pm-4 pm when children will prepare for New Year’s Eve with balloon modeling, party hat decorating face painting and New Year wishes.

Marshes Christmas Wishes has returned this year. Visitors to Marshes can pick up an entry form in the Centre and drop it into the gift entry box beside Customer Services.

One wish will be granted each week between now and Christmas.