Louth shop raises much-needed funds for Baxter’s bone marrow treatment

A fundraiser by a Louth shop raised €2000 to help support a local family who urgently need funds for their son Baxter’s bone marrow treatment.

Baxter Browne, a 6-year old-boy from Clogherhead, who requires a bone marrow transplant, urgently requires necessary funds in order to travel to Newcastle to avail of the treatment at the Great North Children’s hospital.

The Browne family and friends have actively being raising funds through the “Baxter the Brave” gofundme.com page and have received huge generosity from the local community.

Niall Walsh, MACE Clogherhead owner and all the team wanted to support this worthy cause and were very proactive in their approach to linking the in-store fundraiser with customers’ love for tea and coffee. The store donated €1 from every Bewley’s tea or coffee purchased in-store for one month.

The team at MACE Clogherhead were delighted with the customers’ support and raised €2,000 for this vital cause for Baxter and his family. Speaking about the fundraiser, Niall Walsh stated: “We were more than happy to support Baxter and his family, by arranging the fundraiser to obtain necessary funds to help him obtain his treatment. I would like to thank all our customers who donated and got behind the fundraiser. I’d like to wish Baxter the very best of luck with his treatment and best wishes for him and his family for the future.”

For more information visit: www.gofundme.com/f/baxter-the-brave