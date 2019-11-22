Deaths in Louth - Friday November 22, 2019

The death has occurred of Georgie Becton (née Clarke) of Killalane, Balbriggan and formerly of Piltown, Co. Kilkenny and Yellowbatter, Drogheda, Co Louth

On November 20, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Georgie, pre deceased by her husband Pierce, granddaughter Ella and brother Pat.

Sadly missed by her loving son Alan, daughter Tara, son-in-law Anthony, granddaughter Alanná, brothers Shane, Noel, Al and Gerard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes on Friday from 5pm until 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Genevieve (Genny) McGuire (née Braganza) of Shanlis, Ardee, Co. Louth



On November 21, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda surrounded by her loving family. Genny will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Michelle, Karen, Aisling and son Jonathan, 5 grandchildren Conor, Cian, Shane, Éabha, Benjamin, sisters Giovi and Nivette, sons-in-law Alan and Des, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Rita Molloy (née Mc Grath) of Drumnacarra, Ravensdale, Dundalk

Peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee on November 21, 2019. Rita beloved wife of the late Henry James (formerly of P.J. Carrolls) much adored mother of Peter, Stephanie, John, Donal, Kenneth and Marie Thérèse, and loving granny of Joe, Sarah, Daniel, Anna, Philip, Rebecca, Keith, Colin, Dylan, Holly, Henry, Alex, and Amy Jane, and sister of the late Edmund.

Rita will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Adrian Ledwith and Shane O’ Boyle daughters-in-law Mary-Pat, Ann, Aoife, and Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home A91W271, from 4pm until 8pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace





