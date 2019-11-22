Louth gardai appeal for witnesses after serious accident

Gardaí in Louth are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious road traffic collision that occurred at Mullary, Dunleer at approximately 3.30p.m. on Monday afternoon, 18th November.

A female pedestrian (24years) was struck by a truck as she crossed the road. She was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda but has since been

transferred to Beaumont Hospital where her condition is described as critical. The truck driver was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled on the road, which is the R132 (old Drogheda to Dunleer Road), to any motorist who may have dashcam footage of the incident or any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Drogheda Garda station on 041 - 9874200, The Garda

Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations ongoing.