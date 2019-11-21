Dundalk's Andrea Corr wins Irish Book Award for new memoir

Dundalk's Andrea Corr has won an award for her new book at the An Post Irish Book Awards which were held in Dublin’s Convention Centre last night.

The Corrs singer's memoirs Barefoot Pilgrammage won the Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year.

Barefoot Pilgrimage is described as ''a compelling and honest memoir. In part, it is an exercise in coming to terms with and making sense of life and mortality following the loss of a beloved father; in part, a reflection on an unlikely journey with her siblings through the music industry; in part, a meditation on family, on music, and on creativity; and, in part, a shout-out for love and for hope.

''Illustrated with personal photographs and with original poems interspersed throughout the text, this is a very personal - at times very funny, at times deeply moving - book from an iconic figure in popular music.''

Highlights of the Irish Book Awards will be shown on RTÉ One at 11.15pm this Saturday.

The full list of winners are included below:

Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Barefoot Pilgrimage by Andrea Corr (HarperNonFiction) Review

Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Constellations by Sinéad Gleeson (Picador)Review; Launch speech by Anne Enright; Essay; Interview

Best Irish-Published Book of the Year

Children of the Troubles by Joe Duffy and Freya McClements (Hachette Books Ireland) Review Extract

Popular Fiction Book of the Year

Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen (Gill Books) Review Interview



Crime Fiction Book of the Year

Cruel Acts by Jane Casey (HarperFiction) Review Interview

Sports Book of the Year

Recovering by Richie Sadlier with Dion Fanning (Gill Books) Review Extract

Newcomer of the Year

When All is Said by Anne Griffin (Hodder & Stoughton) Review Essay

RTÉ Radio 1 Listeners’ Choice Award

Overcoming by Vicky Phelan with Naomi Linehan (Hachette Books) Review

Cookbook of the Year

Cornucopia: The Green Cookbook by Tony Keogh, Aoife Carrigy, the Chefs of Cornucopia, Deirdre and Dairine McCafferty (Gill Books) Review

Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year

Tairngreacht by Proinsias Mac a’Bhaird (LeabhairComhar)

Teen & Young Adult Book of the Year

Other Words for Smoke by Sarah Maria Griffin (Titan Books) Review Interview

Children’s Book of the Year – Senior

Shooting for the Stars: My Journey to Become Ireland’s First Astronaut by Norah Patten, illustrated by Jennifer Farley (The O’Brien Press)

Children’s Book of the Year – Junior

123 Ireland! by Aoife Dooley (Little Island Books)

Irish Poem of the Year

Salt Rain by Audrey Molloy (Mslexia, September 2019)

Short Story of the Year Award

Parrot by Nicole Flattery (The Stinging Fly, Winter 2018-19)