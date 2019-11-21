BOOK AWARD
Dundalk's Andrea Corr wins Irish Book Award for new memoir
Andrea Corr pictured at her book signing in the Marshes last weekend
Dundalk's Andrea Corr has won an award for her new book at the An Post Irish Book Awards which were held in Dublin’s Convention Centre last night.
The Corrs singer's memoirs Barefoot Pilgrammage won the Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year.
Barefoot Pilgrimage is described as ''a compelling and honest memoir. In part, it is an exercise in coming to terms with and making sense of life and mortality following the loss of a beloved father; in part, a reflection on an unlikely journey with her siblings through the music industry; in part, a meditation on family, on music, and on creativity; and, in part, a shout-out for love and for hope.
''Illustrated with personal photographs and with original poems interspersed throughout the text, this is a very personal - at times very funny, at times deeply moving - book from an iconic figure in popular music.''
Highlights of the Irish Book Awards will be shown on RTÉ One at 11.15pm this Saturday.
The full list of winners are included below:
Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year
Barefoot Pilgrimage by Andrea Corr (HarperNonFiction) Review
Non-Fiction Book of the Year
Constellations by Sinéad Gleeson (Picador)Review; Launch speech by Anne Enright; Essay; Interview
Best Irish-Published Book of the Year
Children of the Troubles by Joe Duffy and Freya McClements (Hachette Books Ireland) Review Extract
Popular Fiction Book of the Year
Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen (Gill Books) Review Interview
Crime Fiction Book of the Year
Cruel Acts by Jane Casey (HarperFiction) Review Interview
Sports Book of the Year
Recovering by Richie Sadlier with Dion Fanning (Gill Books) Review Extract
Newcomer of the Year
When All is Said by Anne Griffin (Hodder & Stoughton) Review Essay
RTÉ Radio 1 Listeners’ Choice Award
Overcoming by Vicky Phelan with Naomi Linehan (Hachette Books) Review
Cookbook of the Year
Cornucopia: The Green Cookbook by Tony Keogh, Aoife Carrigy, the Chefs of Cornucopia, Deirdre and Dairine McCafferty (Gill Books) Review
Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year
Tairngreacht by Proinsias Mac a’Bhaird (LeabhairComhar)
Teen & Young Adult Book of the Year
Other Words for Smoke by Sarah Maria Griffin (Titan Books) Review Interview
Children’s Book of the Year – Senior
Shooting for the Stars: My Journey to Become Ireland’s First Astronaut by Norah Patten, illustrated by Jennifer Farley (The O’Brien Press)
Children’s Book of the Year – Junior
123 Ireland! by Aoife Dooley (Little Island Books)
Irish Poem of the Year
Salt Rain by Audrey Molloy (Mslexia, September 2019)
Short Story of the Year Award
Parrot by Nicole Flattery (The Stinging Fly, Winter 2018-19)
