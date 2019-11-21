Number of horses in Louth seized by local authority plummets

The number of horses seized by Louth County Council has been declining over the last few years, and so far in 2019 there have been no seizures at all.

Back in 2015, 43 horses were seized in the Wee County; this declined further to just 23 in 2016, but shot up again the following year to 38. In 2018 it came in at 37.

Yet, to date in 2019 not a single horse has been impounded by the local authority.

The figures were released following a question from Deputy Jackie Cahill, who asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine for the number of horses seized and or impounded for trespass and for non-compliance with chipping law and regulation by county in each of the years 2015 to 2018 and to date in 2019.

In response, The minster said: "The number of horses being seized nationally continues to decline. This reduction is reflective of a number of factors including initiatives being progressed by my Department in the animal welfare area as well as active enforcement of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 and the EU Equine Identification Regulations.

"In tandem with the work of the Local Authorities under the Control of Horses Act, officials of my Department have been directly involved in a number of horse seizures and have initiated prosecutions under the Animal Health and Welfare Act."