Dundalk Stadium announces book launch of 'The Story of Dundalk Stadium'

Dundalk Stadium is delighted to announce the launch of an exciting new book “The Story of Dundalk Stadium”, a celebration of Horse and Greyhound Racing at Dundalk since 1889.

The book is written by horse racing expert, John Kirwan, Bellewstown and renowned sports journalist Joe Carroll, Dundalk, edited by historian Fiona Ahern.

The Story of Dundalk Stadium celebrates the coming together of Dundalk’s two great racing traditions: horse racing which has taken place at Dowdallshill since 1889 and greyhound racing which, after almost seventy years in its former home at The Ramparts, is now thriving in one of the country’s finest facilities, Dundalk Stadium.

The book is described by Dundalk Stadium chairman Leo McCauley as “a treasury of facts and information that will inform and entertain all who share an interest in the Stadium and its contribution to life within Dundalk, Louth and the North East region generally”.

“Within its covers, readers will be fascinated by text, anecdotes, recollections, photographs, statistics and other material sourced from Dundalk Stadium’s own archives and from other material held in libraries, private collections, and within the horse and greyhound racing communities”.

Local Writers

John Kirwan - a writer deeply familiar with the subject matter of this latest book - has previously published similar works centred on Laytown and Bellewstown courses. As former editor of the Dundalk Democrat, his co-author, Joe Carroll is an equally well known and respected figure. As a distinguished journalist, his unique knowledge and perspective - gained from reporting on the issues and events that have shaped Dundalk Stadium’s history- are evident throughout its pages and make it a clever first book for the well-known journalist. .

Book Launch

Set to be launched at Dundalk Stadium on the evening of Monday, December 2nd next at 7.30pm, plans are currently being made to invite what is hoped will be a ‘who’s who’ of racing, sporting and of the broader social and community life in Dundalk and beyond.

Already, a number of well-known personalities are expected to attend.

In recognition of their desire to accommodate as many interested guests as possible at the launch event, Dundalk Stadium chief executive, Jim Martin has issued what he terms ‘an open invitation’ to all interested persons to attend the launch.