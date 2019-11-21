Louth Green Party activist says EPA report makes for 'stark reading'

Local Green Party activist Eoin Daly has voiced his concerns regarding the latest report from the Environmental Protection Agency on problematic wastewater management systems locally and across the country.

The 2019 EPA report revealed that raw sewage from 77,000 people is being released into the environment every day.The worst offenders were coastal areas. Six sites in Co. Louth which need urgent investment into their current wastewater treatment systems were highlighted in the report.

Daly, who is a PHD research fellow at DCU's Water Institute said: ''The latest report on Irish urban wastewater treatment makes for stark reading certainly, particularly when taken in isolation. The report has identified six priority areas in County Louth alone [Blackrock; Castlebellingham; Dundalk; Dunleer; Omeath; Tallanstown] and our rivers and waterways are under significant pressure.

''Omeath is still without a wastewater treatment plant and discharges wastewater without any treatment into Carlingford Lough, while Dundalk and Blackrock treatment facilities are not even meeting their legal discharge requirements. The EPA have said that not all the improvements needed require vast amounts of money and can done just with more efficient operations so when I read a report like this though I find myself asking how we can be in a situation like this in the 21st century!

''I do have to say though that it’s not all bad, at least when you read into the context of this report. We have see improvements over the last few years with Irish Water investing in new plants, albeit at what seems like a snail’s pace. When I started my PhD in 2016 only 78% of urban plants nationally were meeting their discharge requirements, last year the figure was 88%.''

Commenting on the situation at Omeath, where the equivalent of 800 wheelie bins of raw, untreated sewage is being pumped into Carlingford Lough every day, Eoin said: ''While the specifics of what damage is being done to the [Carlingford] Lough is outside my field of expertise I can say that any untreated discharges of wastewater are obviously detrimental to the environment. Given how important Carlingford Lough is to the local economy I just don’t know how this problem has been allowed to continue.

''Irish Water are building a new facility and sewer network which should be finished by the summer of 2021 as part of the European Regional Development Fund’s €35 million SWELL project. This aims to improve the water quality in Carlingford Lough and Lough Foyle, so I’m confident this problem will be remedied in the near future. My biggest concern though is that once this plant has been commissioned it will be designed to treat wastewater for a population of 1,000 people. We need to make sure that this capacity is enough for the intended development of Omeath, A lot of the problems we’re seeing nationally are as a result of overdevelopment of catchments beyond the capacity of plants, with problems at Ringsend in Dublin an obvious example of this.''

Mr. Daly also highlighted other areas of concern in the Louth area and highlighted what could be done to alleviate the issue of wastewater management in the future: ''There certainly are other issues: the White, Glyde and Castletown Rivers, as well as Dundalk Bay itself, are all under significant pressure from wastewater sources. These issues are preventable, we just need to do more. I know from my own work that Ireland has the experienced individuals and our universities are well-positioned to bring our water systems forward. The age of some of our sewer infrastructure could be measured in centuries, which is where a lot of our problems come from. It needs investment nationally from government.

''Locally I think it’s crucial that we keep pressure on our local councillors during the upcoming review of the county development plan. Councillors are quick to come out when issues such as those in Omeath arise but seem unaware it’s within their remit to prevent such problems from happening again. We need to ensure that we do not make the mistakes of the past by allowing unfettered development beyond the capacity of local infrastructure. If people want to learn more or get involved, they should look up the Dundalk Bay Rivers Association on Facebook, a group set up recently to bring together people interested in the quality of our local rivers and coastline. I’d also encourage people to come along to either of my talks during the Louth Science Festival.''

''The talk I’m giving is titled “It’s time to talk about our sewers…” and it covers a lot of the things that I found interesting when I started working in wastewater treatment. We’ll cover the basics of how wastewater is treated in a plant and some of the history of how modern sewers and treatment plants came to be. There were many different scientific and engineering disciplines involved in the development over time, so I think it’s a great topic to show how the different STEM fields come together to solve a common problem. I’ll be in Ardee Library on Thursday (21/11/19) morning at 11 am and then in Drogheda Library on Friday (22/11/19) at 11am as well.''