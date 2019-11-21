Dundalk man charged with criminal damage following Ardee incident

Dundalk District Court has heard how a defendant and two other men who smashed the windows in two cars in Ardee, were arrested after they were followed by witnesses.

Thomas Preston (28) with an address at Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk was charged with criminal damage arising out of the incident at Clonmore, Hale Street, Ardee shortly after 2am on April 10th last year. His solicitor told the court her client – who had paid €550 in compensation, had taken tablets that night which she said had a very unfortunate affect on him and she stressed that apart from this he had not come to garda attention since his last conviction in 2016. Judge McKiernan imposed a €300 fine.