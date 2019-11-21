Dundalk men handed suspended sentences for serious assaults

Two men who were involved in seriously assaulting a father and son in an unprovoked attack in the front garden of the victim’s home, were given suspended sentences at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

Michael Brady (25) formerly of Oakland Park, Dundalk but now living in Glasnevin in Dublin pleaded guilty to assaulting the older victim, causing harm at Marian Park, Dundalk on January 15th 2017.

His co-accused Anthony Jackson (36) with an address Castleross, Dundalk admitted assaulting the second man causing him harm.

The sentencing hearing last Thursday was told the older victim heard a noise in his front garden after midnight and on his home’s CCTV system saw someone leave his front garden.

His car had been ‘disturbed’ and he asked two men who were arguing across the road “What’s the story?”

The court heard how the man’s children ran out when they heard the noise and his daughter told gardai she’d seen Michael Brady punch her dad with his right hand, while the man’s son was assaulted by Anthony Jackson.

Both defendants were aggressive and abusive when gardai arrived on the scene and were arrested for public order offences including being intoxicated in a public place.

The first victim suffered a broken jaw and lost two teeth in the assault and in a victim impact statement outlined he was unable to eat normally for 10 weeks after surgery. He had been treated for post-traumatic stress and could not face going shopping, taking the dog for a walk or going to college following the attack.

His son was taken to hospital for treatment for cuts, bruises and damage to his jaw.

Michael Brady – who had no previous convictions, remembered being at the scene and a row taking place but could not explain how the older victim’s jaw was broken.

His barrister told the court her client was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and street tablets at the time. She said he has turned his life around and having completed a residential treatment programme he is now on aftercare one.

Apart from admitting being in the area, the court heard that Anthony Jackson exercised his right to silence when interviewed. While he had 10 previous convictions, the most recent was three years ago and he apologised to the victim through his barrister.

Judge Gerard Griffin sentenced Michael Brady to two years and Anthony Jackson to two and a half years, but suspended both sentences on the accused entering bonds to be of good behaviour for three years.