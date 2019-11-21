Deaths in Louth - Thursday, November 21, 2019

The death has occurred of Rosemary Robinson (née Watters) of 14 Brook Street, Ardee Road and late of New Street, Dundalk

Suddenly, but peacefully, after a long illness in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her parents Winne and Jack, brother’s Frank and Gerard. Loving wife of Peter and cherished mother of Danielle, Suzanne, Stephen and Yvonne. Rosemary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, children, adoring grandchildren Dylan, Zoe, Luke and Mathew, sons-in-law Gerard, Gordon and Gareth, brothers John and Pat, sister Maura, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence from tomorrow Thursday between 2 o’clock and 8 o’clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 driving to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dowdalshill. House private on Friday morning.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Bellew of 'Cleveragh', Castlewood, Dublin Road, Drogheda

Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda where the care and staff have been superb. Predeceased by his twins, daughter Adrienne (1984) and son James (2018). Darling husband of Sylvia and loving father of Melissa, Judith, Elizabeth, Patrice and Ross. He will be sadly missed by his wife and family, their partners Alan, Adrian, Vincent and Sarah, his brother Seamus and sister Margo, his eleven grandchildren, Shannon, Michael, Bonnie, Mateo, Callum, Sonney, Lucia, Sophia, Rosie, Conor and Jake, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (A92 R2NH) on Friday (Nov 22nd) from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, James St, with burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland, Drogheda Support Group.

The death has occurred of Colette (Lettie) Mc Ginn - Barrett of Grangebellew, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Colette (Lettie) beloved daughter of Jane and the late Jim and loving sister to Terri, Paula, Deirdre, Seamus and Barry. Sadly missed by her Mammy, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law Mary and Michelle, brothers-in-law Joe and Denis, her thirteen nieces and nephews Colin, Eoin, Cormac, Ruairí, Jason, Megan, Katie, Seán, Oscar, Ferdia, Síomha, Moya and Cadhla, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her Home for 2pm until 9pm on Thursday evening. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am arriving to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Fieldstown, Monasterboice for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Monasterboice Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Barnardos.

The death has occurred of Angela Murray (née Floyd) of Tullyallen, Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, sons Fergus, Anthony, Robert and Francis, daughters Michelle and Rachel, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 2pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive in the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen. Funeral Mass will take place at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Gary Kelly Fund. House strictly private on Friday, please.